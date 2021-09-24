Canadian PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

OTTAWA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Two Canadian citizens who were
detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days have left Chinese
airspace and will arrive back in Canada early on Saturday, Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were picked up in December
2018, shortly after Vancouver police arrested Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng
Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Shortly before Trudeau spoke,
Canadian media reported that Meng flew back to China after
reaching a deal with U.S. authorities.
"Twelve minutes ago Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor left
Chinese airspace on their way back home," Trudeau told reporters
in brief remarks.
"These two men have been through an unbelievably difficult
situation, but it is inspiring and it is good news for all of us
that they are on their way home to their families."
Although Beijing insisted throughout that the two cases were
not linked, Trudeau's Liberal government accused China of
engaging in hostage diplomacy. Trudeau was not asked whether the
two countries had struck a bilateral deal.
"I want to thank our allies and partners around the world in
the international community who have stood steadfast in
solidarity with Canada and with these two Canadians," he said.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)