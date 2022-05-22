Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Canadian Pacific freight train carrying potash derails in Alberta, no injuries reported

05/22/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
(Reuters) -A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said.

There were no injuries reported and there are no public safety concerns, CP Rail said. The cause of the derailment in the western Canadian province is under investigation, the company said.

"CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," the company said in a statement.

Canada is the world's biggest producer of potash, a key ingredient for producing nitrogen-containing fertilizers, followed by Russia and Belarus.

Potash prices have soared in recent months as Belarus, Russia's ally, became subject to sanctions by Western countries.

Canada depends heavily on its rail system to move commodities and manufactured goods to ports.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
