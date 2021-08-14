Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to visit Governor General on Sunday over election call

OTTAWA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau will visit Governor General Mary Simon on Sunday at 1000
ET (1400 GMT), his office said in a statement on Saturday, when
he is expected to seek an early federal election next month.
The statement did not mention the reason for the meeting but
Trudeau, who heads the Liberal Party, will ask Simon, the
representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state, to
formally dissolve Parliament as Reuters first reported two days
ago.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)