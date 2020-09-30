Canadian Securities Exchange Announces New Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") is pleased to announce that four new, highly talented nominees were elected to the Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday: Hema Barkhouse, Michael Bluestein, Brendan T.N. Caldwell and Eric Sites. Both Ms. Barkhouse and Mr. Bluestein are independent directors. Three of the CSE's long time directors did not stand for re-election at the meeting: Thomas S. Caldwell, George Elliott and Joel Strickland.

"We are delighted to welcome four new directors to the Board of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Hema, Michael, Brendan and Eric bring diverse skills and experience and are well qualified to help guide the CSE through its next stage of growth," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "They are replacing three truly outstanding directors. Tom, George and Joel made enormous contributions to the CSE and oversaw a period of significant growth for the Exchange. They will be greatly missed, and we wish them the best in their future endeavours."

Hema Barkhouse is Vice President, Accounting and Controls at Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. She has more than 25 years of experience in the retail, consumer packaged goods, telecom and financial services industries. In addition to Canadian Tire, Ms. Barkhouse has held executive roles at Loblaw Companies Ltd., George Weston Ltd. and Bell Canada.

Michael Bluestein is a corporate and securities lawyer and the founder of the CC Corporate Counsel P.C. law firm. He has more than 13 years of experience in M&A, corporate finance, registration, compliance and securities law. He has advised numerous reporting issuers and helped multiple start-ups achieve their goals, from incorporation to successful exits.

Brendan T.N. Caldwell is President, CEO and CIO of Caldwell Investment Management. He is also co-portfolio manager of Caldwell's major exchange-related investments, including Urbana Corporation and the Caldwell Growth Opportunities Trust. His securities exchange memberships have included Toronto, New York, the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the Kansas City Board of Trade and the American Stock Exchange.

Eric Sites is Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Horizon Kinetics LLC, a firm he joined in 2004. He is a member of the firm's research team, and a member of its investment team for certain Horizon private investment vehicles and other registered investment companies. Mr. Sites currently serves on the Council of the Bermuda Stock Exchange, where he heads the New Business Development Committee.

In addition to the four new members, the Board consists of Steve Blake (Chair), Jim Dale and Jeffrey MacIntosh.

"With our strong new directors and outstanding management team, the Canadian Securities Exchange is well positioned to continue fulfilling its mandate to be the exchange of choice for entrepreneurs," said Mr. Blake.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com





