Stocks in Canada slipped Wednesday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index declined 0.4% to 21516.90. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 dropped 0.5% to 1,283.27.

Among large companies, Canfor Corp. posted the largest decline, falling 2.9%, followed by shares of Foran Mining Corp., which fell 2.9%. Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Cl A fell 2.6%.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. Cl A was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 6.2%, and Ivanhoe Electric Inc. surged 3.2%. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 2.9%.

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 99.88. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to CAD0.73, steady from the prior day.

In the bond markets, the yield on 10-year Canadian government bonds increased 1.440 basis points to 3.275%, and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held steady at 4.227%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-24 1748ET