This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Canada rose Thursday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index increased 0.1% to 22244.02. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 held steady at 1,326.78.

Among large companies, Karora Resources Inc. was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 5.9%, and WELL Health Technologies Corp. surged 4.8%. Filo Corp. rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares gained 2.4%.

Goeasy Ltd. posted the largest decline, dropping 9.9%, followed by shares of Hut 8 Corp., which dropped 6.1%. Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. Cl A fell 3.2%.

In the bond markets, the yield on 10-year Canadian government bonds rose 5.460 basis points to 3.604%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-24 1727ET