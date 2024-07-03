This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Canada gained Wednesday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index increased 1.2% to 22223.67. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 1.3% to 1,326.23.

Among large companies, Endeavour Silver Corp. was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 7.8%, and Calibre Mining Corp. surged 7.2%. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares surged 7.0%.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. posted the largest decline, falling 3.3%, followed by shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd., which fell 2.8%. Shares of Bausch Health Cos. Inc. fell 2.7%.

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed as the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index increased 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1%.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.2% to 100.26. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to CAD0.73, up 0.3%.

In the bond markets, the yield on 10-year Canadian government bonds declined 5.71 basis points to 3.549%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.07 basis point to 4.364%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-24 1650ET