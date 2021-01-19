Log in
Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations—Fourth Quarter of 2020

01/19/2021 | 04:14am EST
Like the previous two surveys, the fourth-quarter survey included questions on the impact of COVID‑19 and the measures to contain its spread. This survey also added new questions on how respondents used benefits from income-support programs that governments put in place during the pandemic, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the Canada Recovery Benefit, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit.

Overall, consumers indicated heightened concerns about health and economic risks as the number of COVID‑19 cases increased in the fourth quarter of 2020. Governments imposed new containment measures, and Canadians are taking more precautions and are adapting to ongoing restrictions. About three-quarters of respondents expect the economic impact from another wave of COVID‑19 and containment measures to be either similar to or not as bad as the impact from the initial spring 2020 outbreak. There is also growing optimism, as a larger share of people than in previous quarters expect that life will eventually return to normal. This may reflect the positive impact that announcements about effective vaccines have had on households' perceptions.

As in the previous survey, most respondents do not expect the threat from COVID‑19 to diminish before the second half of 2021. Expectations among many for a slow return to normal-or even no return to normal for some-suggest the possibility of a lasting impact from the crisis.

The pandemic continues to affect how people behave and spend now and how they view their future. The impact of COVID‑19 on spending patterns has persisted, with respondents still reporting that they are shopping in person less often and making online purchases more frequently. Most of them shop online to substitute for in-store purchases.

About one-fifth of respondents reported planning to resume major purchases and social and recreational activities that they have delayed once the crisis is over. About 20 percent of them also reported putting plans on hold that they will reconsider later, which may point to some pent-up demand. Compared with the previous quarter, more households with an income of $100,000 or more plan to spend part of their savings from cancelled social and recreational activities on discretionary items such as furniture or sports equipment (Chart 1‑A). This suggests that more households than in the previous survey are willing to spend on discretionary items.

CERB and other government income-support benefits have also stimulated consumption. On average, consumers receiving benefits reported having spent a large share of them. Those with lower income reported somewhat higher spending rates. Respondents also used CERB and other benefits to pay down debt (Chart 1‑B).

Income I will spend money on essential items such as groceries and medication I will spend money on non-essential goods or services such as bicycle, furniture, gardening, pool or car
2020Q3 2020Q4 2020Q3 2020Q4
Less than $40,000 77.73 76.7 22.27 23.3
$40,000 to $99,999 78.54 72.28 21.46 27.72
$100,000 or more 65.58 52.49 34.42 47.51
Option All Less than $40,000 $40,000 to $99,999 $100,000 or more
Spent on goods and services 47 58 42 44
Used to pay down debt 31 30 32 32
Saved 14 11 18 12

Bank of Canada published this content on 11 January 2021

