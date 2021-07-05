Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations—Second Quarter of 2021

* Household income refers to total income from all sources before taxes and deductions. Note: This chart presents median values. For an explanation of the computation, see the Overview . The Overview also includes the survey questions . This chart is available by demographic characteristics .Last observation:

Consumer expectations for spending growth remain near a survey high despite little improvement in their income growth ( Chart 1 ). These results could reflect pent-up demand for some goods and services after an extended period of restrictions as well as improved confidence about the end of the pandemic. The gap between expectations for spending and expectations for income growth remained near its widest point since the survey began. This is consistent with responses suggesting that some households will spend some of their additional savings accumulated during the pandemic ( Box 1 ). It could also mean that some households may increase borrowing.

This survey took place during the third wave of the COVID‑19 pandemic and coincided with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. 1 Like the previous four surveys, this survey included questions on the impact of COVID‑19 and the measures to contain its spread. This survey also asked respondents how they are planning to use the extra savings they may have accumulated during the pandemic ( Box 1 ). The report provides some details by demographic characteristics.

As in recent surveys, the second-quarter survey in 2021 included questions on the impact of COVID‑19 and the measures to contain its spread. This survey also added new questions about respondents' future behaviour after the majority of Canadians have been vaccinated.

At the time of the survey, many respondents had already received a COVID‑19 vaccine (about 50 percent) or intended to receive one (35 percent). Strong vaccination rollouts have encouraged growing optimism about an end to the pandemic. Many consumers indicated they would like to resume in-person activities. A large share of respondents cancelled plans for major purchases and social and recreational activities during the pandemic. Some now expect to resume those plans after the pandemic subsides-and about 10 percent of all respondents expect to do even more than originally planned. This suggests that some consumers want to catch up on missed purchases.

This pent-up demand would likely be supported by the extra savings some consumers have accumulated (more than 40 percent of respondents reported saving more than usual because of the pandemic). Roughly three-quarters of respondents with extra savings reported keeping these savings easily accessible for spending-in bank accounts or cash. Notably, respondents who did accumulate savings anticipate spending about 35 percent of these funds over the next two years (Chart 1‑A). They also expect to use about 10 percent of these extra savings to pay down debt, and an additional 10 percent for a down payment on a house or condo. Middle- and higher-income households plan to spend a larger share of their savings. They also intend to hold significantly less of their savings as a precaution. This is likely because they have more financial security than the lower-income group.

Chart 1-A: Consumers are likely to spend more than one-third of their extra savings on average over the next two years How do you plan to use your extra savings? (average share, percent) A modern browser with javascript enabled is required to view our charts. Alternatively, the data is available for download in: XML

JSON

CSV Keep savings as a precaution Spend in 2021-22 Use savings to pay down debt Use savings for a downpayment Less than $40,000 61 27 7 5 $40,000 to $100,000 42 34 10 14 More than $100,000 39 38 13 9

Canadians expect to spend more on a wide range of goods and services-especially travel and social and recreational activities (Chart 1‑B). While much of the evidence suggests a robust increase in spending lies ahead, some caution around in-person activities remains among certain demographic groups, notably seniors. This is consistent with the perception of greater risks from the virus among those over 55.