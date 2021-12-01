Canadian Whisky Goes Craft

GrainHenge Whisky’s First Release Inspired from World Beer Cup Victory in 2016

RED DEER, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrainHenge is set to launch Red Deer’s first craft whisky on December 7, 2021. Born inside Troubled Monk’s craft brewery in Alberta, the inaugural release from this exclusive small-batch series is Meeting Creek Single Malt Whisky.

This three year old whisky is influenced by one of Troubled Monk’s year round offerings, Open Road American Brown Ale. A World Beer Cup Silver Medalist in 2016, this top shelf beer has wonderful roasty flavours. In 2018, Head Distiller, Garret Haynes, rewrote this prestigious recipe for what would become GrainHenge’s first ever release, Meeting Creek. Using Open Road’s mash bill for inspiration, he increased the quantity of the 2-row, amber, crystal, brown and chocolate specialty malts. He notes, “I was pleasantly surprised that the nuttiness from the amber and brown malts, and a lot of the chocolate, persisted through the distillation process. Therefore, a lot of chocolate and nutty character remains in the finished spirit.”

Tasting notes: Meeting Creek Whisky (56.7% ABV)

$100 + tax CDN

Nose: Caramel and vanilla with chocolate, coconut and a bit of honey and spice.

Palette: Spicy barrel character with oak, vanilla and caramel. Chocolate and nutty with honey biscuit in the finish

Finish: Bold and warm, inviting you to savour and enjoy

About GrainHenge Whisky

GrainHenge's approach to whisky is rooted in curiosity, and the exploration of flavour through small batch experiments that mix traditional methods with a spin on different elements, and innovative ingredients that are not commonly used in the whisky space.

Through harnessing the creative power of our craft beer roots, our lifeblood of innovation extends into our spirit program. We take our craft beer experience and infuse it into our whisky’s flavour development. Through using grains and malts we love from brewing beer, whisky is a place where we can learn more about our favourite ingredients and use them in new ways.

GrainHenge celebrates the mysterious synergies that are created when people and ingredients are brought together with curiosity and consideration. The name symbolizes Alberta’s rich history of grain elevators, mills and abandoned wood structures that are the iconic symbols of the prairies. The monuments that inspire awe and motivate gatherings much like an ancient henge, shrouded in mystery.

Join us on our craft whisky journey, and we will reward you with exciting Canadian whisky.