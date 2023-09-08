Last week, we shared how generative AI can reshape the economy and jobs. This week, we offer ways for you to leverage this technology while managing its risks and rewards:

Though U.S. workers say they are leery of AI watching over them, the technology can help prevent injuries at the workplace . Artificial intelligence is helping buildings go greener . Here's how. Phishing attempts are being made indistinguishable from legitimate emails, but some security experts are using the technology to get ahead of attackers . Basis Points Worker filings in the U.S. for unemployment benefits fell again last week, a sign that layoffs remain low despite a cooling labor market, the Labor Department reported. Initial claims for benefits, a proxy for layoffs, dropped by 13,000 in the week ended Sept. 2 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000, their lowest level since early February and marking the fourth straight week of declines. (Dow Jones Newswires) U.S. unit-labor costs, a gauge of wage inflation, rose at a revised 2.2% annual rate in the second quarter, compared with a preliminary estimate of 1.6%, the Labor Department said, and productivity growth was revised to a 3.5% annual rate in the second quarter, from the initial 3.7% estimate. Over the past 12 months, productivity rose at a 1.3% clip, the first positive reading since the fourth quarter of 2021. (MarketWatch) Mexico's inflation eased in August to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years, led by a slowdown in core goods price increases. The country's consumer price index rose 0.55% last month, bringing the annual inflation rate down to 4.64% from 4.79% in July, the National Statistics Institute said. (DJN) Canadian building permits pulled back in July despite continued strength in the residential sector. The total value of permits fell 1.5% from June to a seasonally adjusted 11.66 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $8.55 billion, Statistics Canada said. Market expectations were for a drop of 2.4% after the data agency last month reported a 6.1% advance in permits for June, according to economists at TD Securities. (DJN) German inflation fell slightly in August, with the key core rate holding steady, confirming prior estimates at a rate the European Central Bank could consider too high to ignore when deciding whether to raise rates next week. (DJN) French industrial production rebounded unexpectedly in July, pointing to relative robustness in the eurozone's second-largest economy. (DJN) Feedback Loop

