TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - Canadian border workers voted to ratify a labor deal, according to results released by their union on Thursday.

Of the ballots cast, 91% were in favor of the new contract, the Public Service Alliance of Canada said in a statement. The vote took place from June 20 to July 4.

About 9,000 workers had threatened to strike and while about 90% of frontline border guards are designated essential workers, according to the federal government, experts said they could have significantly slowed down border operations.

The deal includes wage increases totaling 14.8% over four years retroactive to June 2022, according to the union, as well as protections around technological changes and a requirement for managers to assess remote work requests individually and provide written responses. (Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Rod Nickel)