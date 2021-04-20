Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canadian business leaders' economic confidence is improving

04/20/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian executives were asked to rate the health of the Canadian economy and of their own organization, both currently and over the next 12 months. The Business Monitor tracks economic and business confidence on an ongoing basis.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a dramatic turnaround in economic confidence. At its nadir last spring, fully 80% of Canada’s business leaders said the economy would worsen over the next year. That number has been cut by more than half, as just over a third now think Canada’s economy will worsen. At the same time, there has been a noticeable upswing in the number saying it will improve.

Full details are available on our website: https://modusresearch.com/business_confidence_improving/

While economic confidence is improving, it is still not where it was pre-pandemic. Looking just at the current state of the economy, the number of business leaders saying it is good remains about half of what it was prior to the COVID outbreak.

By contrast, executives view the health of their organization much better than the health of the economy. While still lower than pre-COVID, the number saying the current economic health of their company is good is at its highest level in over a year (48%). In addition, twice as many executives anticipate a better economic outlook for their organizations over the next 12 months compared to March last year.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 900 Canadian managers and executives in March 2021 using both online and mobile/text interfaces. The sample is scientific and representative of all Canadian businesses.

About The Business Monitor

The Business Monitor is Canada’s B2B omnibus service. Results from The Monitor are based on scientific samples of Canadian business leaders from the Modus Business Panel – the gold standard for B2B research in Canada.

About Modus Research

Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback from Canadian enterprises based on scientifically representative samples. We are Canada’s B2B research experts.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6be110ef-c5b7-4a7a-94da-87f4931adced

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4394d985-0139-40a4-af8f-6efb486c2ff9


For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact:
Charlie Graves
President, Modus Research
cgraves at modusresearch dot com
Twitter: @ModusResearch

Primary Logo

Increasing economic confidence

Canada's business leaders are more confident in the economy since the start of the pandemic
Current state of the economy

Business leaders' view on the state of the economy

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pEASTSIDE DISTILLING  : Announces $3.3 Million Private Placement
PR
05:56pROOT CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Root, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
05:54pBIDEN : U.S. must boost EV production to surpass China
RE
05:53pApple's new AirTags could factor into U.S. Senate antitrust hearing
RE
05:53pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:52pWHITECAP RESOURCES  : Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
05:51pMCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Non-Brokered Unit Offering
AQ
05:51pCommunications Services Down As Netflix Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:50pWHY PUBLIC ASSETS ARE KEY TO DEBT SUSTAINABILITY : A Moral Goal
PU
05:50pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A  : Summarized Voting Map (Securities´ Registrar) - Voting List to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase options launch draws robust volume
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
3Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
4Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ