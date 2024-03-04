(Alliance News) - Klimat X Developments Inc on Monday said it plans to rename itself as Carbon Done Right and dual-list on the AIM market in London.

Vancouver, Canada-based Klimat X already is listed in Toronto, where it has a market capitalisation of CAD6.6 million, about GBP3.8 million. It is a carbon credit project developer, having secured 57,000 hectares of forest and mangrove in Sierra Leone, where it plans to expand reforestation to generate carbon credits.

As Carbon Done Right, the company plans to use artificial intelligence in its carbon quantification system, which is its remote sensing and monitoring technology. This uses satellites to track the amount of carbon being sequestered by each tree that the company plants.

Carbon Done Right expects to list on AIM early in the second quarter. In advance of the dual listing, the company has secured convertible bridge financing totalling USD300,000.

"We are committed to providing quality, transparent carbon credits and simplifying the offset buying process," said Chief Executive Officer James Tansey.

"The incorporation of proprietary technology will see us become a vertically integrated business active in nature-based projects, reflecting our mission to provide our buyers extraordinary levels of trust and traceability along all aspects of the carbon offset supply chain."

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

