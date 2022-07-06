Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian conservative slams party for exclusion from leadership race

07/06/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brampton's Mayor Patrick Brown announces his bid for Conservative Party leadership

OTTAWA (Reuters) - One of the top contenders in Canada's Conservative Party leadership contest, Patrick Brown, on Wednesday slammed a decision to disqualify him from the race as "undemocratic" and said he was consulting his legal team about what to do next.

Late on Tuesday, the party disqualified Brown citing "serious allegations of wrongdoing" of campaign finance rules, according to a statement.

The party said it would share its information with the country's elections watchdog after the Brown campaign "did not satisfy concerns" about compliance.

In a statement, the Brown campaign said it "was never provided with the full details or evidence of these allegations", and said the decision was taken to favor the election of frontrunner Pierre Poilievre.

"The attempt to silence Canadians and skirt democratic values through this unfounded disqualification is the only way to ensure (Poilievre's) victory was secured," the statement said.

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was ousted in February after losing last year's general election to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O'Toole's ejection from the party came after he was accused of not fully embracing massive protests against the government's COVID-19 vaccination policies.

Since then, Poilievre - who was a vocal supporter of the protests - has emerged as the frontrunner by attacking the central bank and government for failing to contain inflation and promising to embrace cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin if elected.

In a Leger poll published last month, Brown was in third place with just 4% of Conservative voters saying he was their top choice, compared to 44% for Poilievre. Jean Charest was in second place with 14%, according to Leger.

The winner of the vote will be announced on Sept. 10.

(Editing by Deepa Babington)

By Steve Scherer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58aGermany's Jan-April oil imports rise 14.6%, bill doubles
RE
10:56aExtradited drug lord returns to Italy to serve 30-year sentence
RE
10:55aTrump White House's Cipollone to testify Friday before Jan. 6 panel -report
RE
10:53aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
10:48aWall Street retreats ahead of Fed minutes
RE
10:48aUK minister Rachel Maclean latest to resign
RE
10:46aHighland Park shooting suspect due in court on 7 murder counts
RE
10:44aUK lawmaker Logan resigns in protest against PM Johnson
RE
10:39aToronto stocks fall as commodities drop on recession worries
RE
10:38aBritons don't want politicians to be electioneering, says PM Johnson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
2All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
3ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser
4European shares climb on easing energy worries as Norway strike ends
5ENI : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS