News: Latest News
Canadian defense minister to visit Germany, U.S. to discuss support for Ukraine

04/25/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Canada's Defence Minister Anand speaks in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand will travel to Germany and the United States this week to discuss support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, the Canadian government said on Monday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre and Deputy Minister of National Defence Bill Matthews will travel to Germany with Anand on Monday, the Canadian government said in a statement.

The Canadian delegation will participate in meetings of the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group, hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday, and later in the week will visit Washington to meet with U.S. defense officials at the Pentagon.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in the headline)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS