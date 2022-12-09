Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canadian dollar adds to weekly decline as oil selloff weighs

12/09/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds dealer quote and details throughout; updates prices)

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

*

For the week, the loonie declines 1.2%

*

Canadian capacity utilization falls in the third quarter

*

Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve

TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, extending this week's decline, as oil prices sank to fresh lows for the year and investors turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3625 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3570 to 1.3690. For the week, it was down 1.2%, its second straight week of declines.

"The major factor that is eroding the Canadian dollar is oil," said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6% lower at $71.02 a barrel, taking its losses for the week to roughly 11%, on growing recession fears. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Wall Street's main indexes have also fallen this week as investors awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the Fed when it announces its policy decision on Wednesday.

"I think the market is now going to wait for the Fed," Richardson said. "It really is the Fed that is going to be the driving factor on rates and thus economic activity in 2023."

The Bank of Canada has said it will study the most recent economic data to gauge whether to raise its benchmark rate further after lifting it on Wednesday to 4.25%, the highest in nearly 15 years.

Canadian industries operated at 82.6% of their production capacity in the third quarter, marking the first decline in capacity utilization since the same quarter in 2021.

Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year was up 6.5 basis points at 2.866% after touching on Wednesday its lowest level in nearly four months at 2.715%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.59% 0.92682 Delayed Quote.0.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.39% 0.68017 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
BRENT OIL 0.26% 76.67 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.51% 1.67246 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.22724 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.31% 100.147 Delayed Quote.9.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.46% 0.68479 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.73372 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.10% 1.43698 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.05448 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.91% 0.87505 Delayed Quote.0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.6421 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.22% 390.1785 Real-time Quote.-3.38%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.22% 1.36274 Delayed Quote.8.07%
WTI -0.66% 71.588 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
Latest news "Economy"
03:20pEx-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
RE
03:19pMagnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
RE
03:17pCanadian dollar adds to weekly decline as oil selloff weighs
RE
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pPatient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say
RE
03:10pBelarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania - U.N
RE
03:09pTC Energy To Restart One Leg Of Keystone Pipeline from Saturday, Dec. 10 - Bloomberg News
RE
03:09pThe leg of the pipeline that extends to the cushing, okla., stor…
RE
03:08pDollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:08pTc energy expects to restart flows on the segment of the line ex…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
2U.S. producer prices increase in November
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS