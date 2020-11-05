Log in
Canadian dollar climbs to two-month high as greenback slides

11/05/2020 | 03:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact, pressuring the greenback, and investors weighed the policy implications of a potentially divided U.S. Congress.

The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.3051 to the greenback, or 76.62 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Sept. 1 at 1.3024.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar slumped against a basket of major currencies, as global stocks rallied and the Fed pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a still undecided presidential election.

Regardless of the outcome of the White House race, a divided Congress could lead to policy gridlock in Washington, raising doubts over prospects for a large coronavirus relief package. A large economic package would bolster the outlook for Canada's commodity-linked currency, FX strategists said in a Reuters poll.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.9% lower at $38.79 a barrel.

Canada's jobs report for October is due on Friday, which could offer some clues about the strength of Canada's economic recovery.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up half a basis point at 0.617%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Fergal Smith


ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.72% 0.94906 Delayed Quote.3.58%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.76% 1.7145 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.35% 79.276 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.24% 0.69285 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.50% 0.88337 Delayed Quote.1.00%
WTI -1.23% 38.425 Delayed Quote.-36.42%
