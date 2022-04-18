Log in
Canadian dollar dips ahead of CPI data this week

04/18/2022 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback broadly climbed and investors awaited domestic inflation data later in the week.

Canada's consumer price index report for March, due on Wednesday, could help guide expectations for further tightening from the Bank of Canada.

Last Wednesday, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 1%, its biggest single hike in more than two decades, in an effort to limit inflation.

The Federal Reserve is also expected to move aggressively to tackle inflation, which helped underpin the U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil futures rose 1.1% to $108.17 a barrel as outages in Libya deepened worries over tight global supply and the Ukraine war continued, offsetting the impact of concern over slowing Chinese demand.

The Canadian dollar was 0.1% lower at 1.2625 to the greenback, or 79.21 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2609 to 1.2644.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in four weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of April 12, net long positions had increased to 12,158 contracts from 6,923 in the prior week.

The loonie has gained 0.1% since the beginning of the year, trailing only the Australian dollar among G10 currencies.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across much of the curve. The 10-year touched its highest level since June 2014 at 2.798% before dipping to 2.764%, down 1.1 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS