Canadian dollar dips as geopolitical tensions climb

Equity markets globally lost ground and the U.S. dollar was set to break a two-day losing steak after Russian-backed separatists accused Ukraine government forces of opening fire.

It followed optimism at the start of the week that a diplomatic solution would be found to prevent a potential attack by Russia on Ukraine.

Oil prices fell as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.4% at $91.45 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar weakened 0.1% to 1.2696 per greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2681 to 1.2734.

Domestic data showed that foreign investors bought a net C$37.56 billion in Canadian securities in December, led by new shares resulting from cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year eased 2.7 basis points to 1.932%, after touching on Wednesday its highest intraday level in three years at 1.995%.

