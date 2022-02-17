Log in
Canadian dollar dips as geopolitical tensions climb

02/17/2022 | 09:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and rising tensions over Ukraine bolstered demand for safe-haven assets, including the greenback.

Equity markets globally lost ground and the U.S. dollar was set to break a two-day losing steak after Russian-backed separatists accused Ukraine government forces of opening fire.

It followed optimism at the start of the week that a diplomatic solution would be found to prevent a potential attack by Russia on Ukraine.

Oil prices fell as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.4% at $91.45 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar weakened 0.1% to 1.2696 per greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2681 to 1.2734.

Domestic data showed that foreign investors bought a net C$37.56 billion in Canadian securities in December, led by new shares resulting from cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year eased 2.7 basis points to 1.932%, after touching on Wednesday its highest intraday level in three years at 1.995%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.27% 0.9156 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.40% 1.73119 Delayed Quote.0.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.39% 90.525 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.17% 0.72486 Delayed Quote.0.78%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.06% 1.44292 Delayed Quote.0.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.36% 93.15 Delayed Quote.20.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.53% 0.85255 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.01% 1.2694 Delayed Quote.0.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.24% 76.002 Delayed Quote.0.72%
WTI 1.07% 92.095 Delayed Quote.22.70%
