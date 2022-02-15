Log in
Canadian dollar edges higher as Ukraine tensions ease

02/15/2022 | 09:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as fears eased that Russia would invade Ukraine, but gains for the currency were capped by a pullback in oil prices and domestic data showing that housing starts fell in January.

Stocks made a modest recovery and the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell 2.9% to $92.73 a barrel. Prices were supported in recent weeks by the prospect of a disruption in Russian energy supplies.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.1% at 1.2720 to the greenback, or 78.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2702 to 1.2753.

Canadian housing starts fell 3% in January compared with the previous month as a decline in multiple urban starts outweighed a gain in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed.

Canada's inflation report for January, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the outlook for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. Money markets expect the central bank to tighten next month for the first time since October 2018.

Meanwhile, Canada is planning to impose emergency measures not used for more than 50 years to cut off funding for truckers responsible for nationwide protests that have gridlocked Ottawa, the nation's capital, for weeks.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.1 basis points at 1.937%, after touching on Friday its highest level in nearly three years at 1.961%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.13% 0.90922 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.01% 1.72286 Delayed Quote.0.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.19% 90.889 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.05% 0.72571 Delayed Quote.0.71%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.30% 1.44387 Delayed Quote.0.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.47% 93.47 Delayed Quote.22.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.13% 0.8435 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.12% 1.27172 Delayed Quote.0.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.05% 75.6761 Delayed Quote.3.51%
WTI -2.92% 92.133 Delayed Quote.25.21%
