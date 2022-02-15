Canadian dollar edges higher as Ukraine tensions ease

Stocks made a modest recovery and the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell 2.9% to $92.73 a barrel. Prices were supported in recent weeks by the prospect of a disruption in Russian energy supplies.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.1% at 1.2720 to the greenback, or 78.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2702 to 1.2753.

Canadian housing starts fell 3% in January compared with the previous month as a decline in multiple urban starts outweighed a gain in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed.

Canada's inflation report for January, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the outlook for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. Money markets expect the central bank to tighten next month for the first time since October 2018.

Meanwhile, Canada is planning to impose emergency measures not used for more than 50 years to cut off funding for truckers responsible for nationwide protests that have gridlocked Ottawa, the nation's capital, for weeks.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.1 basis points at 1.937%, after touching on Friday its highest level in nearly three years at 1.961%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)