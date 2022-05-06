Log in
Canadian dollar edges lower as jobs data misses estimates

05/06/2022 | 11:37am EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed the Canadian economy adding far fewer jobs than expected and the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The loonie was down 0.2% at 1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2815 to 1.2874. For the week, the currency was on track to dip 0.1%.

Canada added a modest 15,300 jobs in April, compared with estimates for a 55,000 gain, though the unemployment rate inched down to record low of 5.2% and the labor market remained very tight.

Still, money markets continued to expect the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates by half a percentage point for the second straight policy meeting next month.

"I think this report does nothing to dissuade them from that path, not when you have headline inflation of almost 7%," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, U.S. data showed that job growth increased more than expected in April, underscoring the economy's strong fundamentals despite a contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

Equity markets globally moved lower, following heavy losses on Wall Street on Thursday, as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates in even larger increments to bring inflation under control.

The price of oil, one of Canada's main exports, climbed for a third straight session, as impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply. U.S. crude prices were up 0.9% at $109.22 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 5.8 basis points to 3.085%, its highest level since July 2011.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS