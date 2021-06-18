Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar extends weekly decline on Fed's hawkish shift

06/18/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
buFILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly decline since March last year, as the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance weighed on stock markets and commodity prices.

Benchmark copper has fallen nearly 8% this week, while oil fell on Friday for a second straight session, down 0.30% at $70.83 a barrel.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of 2024.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2388 to the greenback, or 80.72 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since April 28 at 1.2399. For the week, it was down 1.8%.

Domestic data showed new home prices rising in May at an annual rate of 11.3%, the largest increase since November 2006.

On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank is starting to see signs that the country's red-hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to normality will take time.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 1.5 basis points at 1.409%.

The gap between the 10-year and 2-year rates widened by about half a basis point, after hitting on Thursday its narrowest in nearly four months at 1%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.38% 0.92927 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.85% 0.74988 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.29% 1.71543 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.69% 1.38428 Delayed Quote.2.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.33% 89.099 Delayed Quote.11.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.02% 0.74382 Delayed Quote.6.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.48% 0.8064 Delayed Quote.3.66%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.05% 1.47093 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.38% 1.187 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013497 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 73.22 Delayed Quote.42.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.59% 0.86101 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.99% 0.69474 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.41% 1.23922 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
WTI 0.91% 71.565 Delayed Quote.48.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aPrice drop lures some buyers in India; China discounts dip
RE
10:08aUK says aim to conclude trade talks with New Zealand in August
RE
10:07aGlobal carbon price floor would limit global warming - IMF staff
RE
10:04aTSX set for worst day in over 2 weeks as energy stocks weigh
RE
10:04aAstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June
RE
10:01aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA  : PM's greetings on Jyeshtha Ashtami
PU
09:52aU.S. equity funds get first weekly net inflows in three - Lipper
RE
09:46aCanadian dollar extends weekly decline on Fed's hawkish shift
RE
09:34aAssessment of other two banks ongoing - eu commission source
RE
09:33aRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION  : Wells Fargo Crashes and Burns with New RINs Analysis
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 1% amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street heads for weak open as investors review recovery bets
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS