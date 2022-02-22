Log in
Canadian dollar firms as oil surges on Ukraine war fears

02/22/2022 | 09:53am EST
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, surged on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and threats of sanctions.

Oil prices hit their highest since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns.

U.S. crude prices rose 3.4% to $94.15 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was 0.2% higher at 1.2722 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.60 U.S. cents, after trading between 1.2719 and 1.2769.

Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of Feb. 15, net long positions had decreased to 12,170 contracts from 14,886 in the prior week.

Meanwhile, Canada's parliament has backed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke rarely-used emergency powers to end pandemic-related protests that have blocked streets in the capital Ottawa for more than three weeks.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve following Monday's market holiday. The 10-year rose 4.6 basis points to 1.922%, moving back in sight of the three-year high notched last Wednesday at 1.995%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.14% 0.91769 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.59% 1.72413 Delayed Quote.1.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.77% 90.509 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.79% 0.72355 Delayed Quote.0.05%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.05% 1.44358 Delayed Quote.0.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 97.2 Delayed Quote.24.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.37% 0.8572 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.25% 1.27255 Delayed Quote.0.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.49% 79.178 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WTI -0.06% 92.595 Delayed Quote.23.09%
