Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canadian dollar forecasts cut as BoC trails Fed on peak-rate bets - Reuters poll

11/02/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's dollar will gain less than previously thought over the coming year as the domestic economy has lost some sensitivity to oil prices and the Bank of Canada potentially lagging the Federal Reserve in hiking rates, a Reuters poll showed.

The currency has weakened over 7% against the U.S. dollar since the start of 2022. That's a better performance than all other G10 currencies but almost all of the decline has come since mid-August.

According to the median forecast of nearly 30 currency analysts in the Oct. 28-Nov. 1 poll the Canadian dollar will weaken over 0.5% to 1.37 per U.S. dollar, or 72.99 U.S. cents, in three months' time, compared with the October forecast of 1.34.

It was then expected to rally to 1.31 in a year, versus 1.30 expected in last month's poll.

"We think that when it comes to central bank action that the Bank of Canada is going to end up with a lower terminal rate," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"That implied spread between terminal rates in Canada and the United States will probably have to widen out further and that could take the U.S. dollar higher across the board including against the Canadian dollar."

The Bank of Canada increased its benchmark interest rate last week by half a percentage point to 3.75%, coming up short on calls for another 75 basis points move, as it forecast the economy, with its outsized housing market, would stall over the next three quarters.

Investors are betting on a terminal rate, or peak level for interest rates, from the BoC in the coming months of 4.25%. That's about three-quarters of a percentage point less than is expected for the Federal Reserve's terminal rate..

A possible reduction in global economic uncertainty next year could help the loonie recover some ground but the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, might be less influential for the currency than it has been historically, analysts say.

Oil has climbed over 18% this year, contrasting with losses for the loonie, while it jumped 55% in 2021.

"All of the volatility in oil prices tends to transmit less today into volatility in the currency than it has in prior periods because the Canadian economy is less levered to the energy sector," said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins.

"We see less interest in investing money back into the ground in the oil patch when oil prices are high and so there's less room (for the currency) to fall when oil prices are low."

(For other stories from the November Reuters foreign exchange poll:)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Polling by Sujith Pai and Prerana Bhat; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.34% 0.87408 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.6407 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
BRENT OIL 1.24% 96.02 Delayed Quote.18.77%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.11% 1.56267 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.14568 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.69% 107.858 Delayed Quote.19.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.23% 0.73249 Delayed Quote.1.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.73309 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.05% 1.34576 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 0.98662 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.40% 0.79936 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.26% 0.58611 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.16% 1.36401 Delayed Quote.7.74%
WTI 1.40% 89.947 Delayed Quote.17.70%
Latest news "Economy"
01:40pSerbia says drones enter its airspace from Kosovo amid rise in tensions
RE
01:38pCalifornia expands plastic producer probe into bag manufacturers
RE
01:36pCanadian dollar forecasts cut as BoC trails Fed on peak-rate bets - Reuters poll
RE
01:35pOpendoor Technologies lays off about 18% of workforce
RE
01:32pItaly's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down
RE
01:30pRussia's economy contracts 5% year-on-year in September - economy ministry
RE
01:25pAmerican Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal
RE
01:19pIran denies it poses a threat to Saudi Arabia, after report Saudis raised concern
RE
01:16pCredit Suisse to use repurchased shares for employee plans
RE
01:15pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% Amid Caution Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
2Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Maersk 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations but Demand Seen Slowing This Year
5ADIDAS : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS