Canadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates

05/03/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies and comments by a senior Bank of Canada official supported expectations for interest rate hikes.

Canada's currency was up 0.3% at 1.2836 to the greenback, or 77.91 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2826 to 1.2893. On Monday, the loonie touched its weakest level in more than four months at 1.2913.

"The loonie is getting squeezed higher by more hawkish guidance from the Bank of Canada and by modest softening in the (U.S.) dollar," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

Home price growth in Canada is "unsustainably strong" and higher interest rates are needed to moderate demand, BoC Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said, while also noting the that the country's overheating economy is adding to inflation.

Rogers comments "suggest policymakers are willing to inflict damage on asset prices as they ratchet policy tighter in the coming months," Schamotta added. 

The U.S. dollar fell as investors evaluated how much of the Fed's expected move to hike rates at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and beyond was already priced in.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.6% lower at $102.41 a barrel as demand worries due to China's prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns outweighed support from a possible European oil embargo on Russia.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year rate rose 4.2 basis points to 2.703%, moving closer to the 14-year high it notched last month at 2.736%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
