Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canadian dollar gains as investors eye China reopening

12/19/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors bet that easing of COVID-19 curbs in China would boost demand for oil, one of Canada's major exports, with the currency rebounding from a six-week low.

The loonie was up 0.3% at 1.3660 per greenback, or 73.21 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3624 to 1.3694. It touched on Friday its weakest level since Nov. 4 at 1.3705.

"The market is beginning to feel more constructive on China's reopening," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

"The next couple of months will be difficult but beyond that some oil demand is beginning to be baked in and that's going to be a tailwind for the loonie."

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.2% higher at $75.19 a barrel as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

China, the world's top crude importer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions but said it plans to step up support for the economy in 2023.

Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the loonie to the highest level since October 2021, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

As of Dec. 13, net short positions had increased to 27,248 contracts from 22,090 in the prior week.

"The big risk next year is the housing market once again for Canada," Button said. "This hawkish turn for central banks last week raises the prospect of higher rates for longer."

Canadian home prices fell 1.3% in November from the previous month, marking a faster decline than in October.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year climbing 8 basis points to 2.897%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.91495 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
BRENT OIL 0.50% 80.06 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.34% 1.65849 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.48% 100.228 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.25% 0.68104 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.7316 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.02% 1.44837 Delayed Quote.0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.32% 0.86914 Delayed Quote.1.14%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.25% 413.1863 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.21% 1.36606 Delayed Quote.8.45%
WTI 1.58% 75.702 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19pCanadian dollar gains as investors eye China reopening
RE
03:18pUK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at centre of political row
RE
03:17pSenator wants review of U.S. security assistance to Nigeria following abortion report
RE
03:09pU.S. preps for more migrant crossings as COVID-era restrictions set to end
RE
03:09pRevlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
03:08pWall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears
RE
03:06pDollar slips vs euro on upbeat German business morale data
RE
03:03pWhite House: Expiration of COVID-era restrictions does not mean southern border is open
RE
03:02pBoris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 11.35% to Settle at $5.8510 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
4Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
5FTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extra..

HOT NEWS