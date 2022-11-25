Advanced search
Canadian dollar gives back weekly gain as bond yields rebound

11/25/2022 | 09:25am EST
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency giving back its gains from earlier in the week as global bond yields rebounded and investors eyed Black Friday sales for clues on the health of the U.S. economy.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3390 to the greenback, or 74.68 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3318 to 1.3395. For the week, it was on track to be nearly unchanged.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries and major European sovereign bonds rose after they were pressured this week by the Federal Reserve's signal that it could slow the pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month, while the U.S. dollar clawed back some recent declines against a basket of major currencies.

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued open, with investors closely monitoring the major retailers as Black Friday sales began against the backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and worries about a potential recession next year.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil.

Oil was up 1.2% at $78.86 a barrel, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in other sovereign debt markets.

The 10-year rose 4.8 basis points to 2.983%, after on Thursday touching its lowest intraday level in more than three months at 2.907%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.21% 0.90049 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.58% 0.67265 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRENT OIL 0.46% 85.3 Delayed Quote.8.31%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.04% 1.6163 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.36% 1.20719 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.23% 104.147 Delayed Quote.14.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.24% 0.70896 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7463 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.10% 1.3869 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.51% 1.03584 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.01225 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.17% 0.83337 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.56% 0.62244 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.41% 1.33889 Delayed Quote.5.58%
WTI 0.40% 78.182 Delayed Quote.2.86%
