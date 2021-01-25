Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar hits 1-week low as equity market volatility jumps

01/25/2021 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with equity market volatility triggering demand for the greenback as investors became jittery about prospects for U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2750 to the greenback, or 78.43 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest level since last Monday at 1.2779.

U.S. stocks pulled back from early highs as concerns over the timing and size of fiscal stimulus curbed optimism about the start of a week of earning reports from mega-cap companies.

The VIX, which measures the market's expectations for volatility, jumped by more than 10%, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of major currencies.

"I think we are seeing the roots of a broad-based counter-trend rally in the USD starting to take shape," said Tony Valente, a senior FX dealer at AscendantFX.

U.S. crude prices settled nearly 1% higher at $52.77, but gains were capped by worries that renewed lockdowns will crimp demand. Oil is one of Canada's major exports, of which about 75% go to the United States.

Canada is worried by U.S. President Joe Biden's plans for a "Buy American" program to boost domestic industry and it will be a priority for talks with the new administration, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 3.3 basis points to 0.813%, extending a pullback from a 10-month high on Thursday at 0.892%.

Canada's GDP data for November is due on Friday, which could help guide Bank of Canada interest rate expectations.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.01% 1.7418 Delayed Quote.0.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.13% 81.433 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.20% 0.69702 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.32% 0.91662 Delayed Quote.0.07%
WTI 1.00% 52.783 Delayed Quote.10.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12pStimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq hits record
RE
04:11pCanadian dollar hits 1-week low as equity market volatility jumps
RE
04:07pChina, New Zealand upgraded free trade deal to be signed on Tuesday - sources
RE
04:06pDOORDASH : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
PR
04:05pOverstock Partners with Pelion Venture Partners to Oversee Medici Ventures' Blockchain Assets
GL
04:04pSchumer sees next big U.S. COVID-19 relief bill passing in 4-6 weeks
RE
04:02pIN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN : Fragile and Uneven Economic Recovery Expected, Warns New UN Report
PU
03:57pChina to sign upgraded free trade agreement with new zealand on tuesday- sources
RE
03:54pU.S. new COVID cases down 21% in past week, deaths fall from peak
RE
03:49pCme raises soybean futures (c) maintenance margins by 1.7% to $3,000 per contract from $2,950 for march 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : EXCLUSIVE: Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if poss..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Stocks lag, dollar advances on COVID-19 concerns
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Shares Drop on Report of Stalled Negotiations for Restruct..
4S&P 500 : Time to pause? Wall Street grows wary of some stock bubbles
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Death of diesel looms as carmakers accelerate to electric future

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ