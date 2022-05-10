Log in
Canadian dollar hits 18-month low amid volatile equity markets

05/10/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 18 months against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and recent volatility in global equity markets continued.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3020 to the greenback, or 76.80 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3052.

"The key driver on the CAD is coming from risk sentiment in equities rather than Canada's economic fundamentals," said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer at AscendantFX.

Wall Street's main indexes rose but trading was volatile as investors fretted over prospects of aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global economy.

U.S. crude prices settled 3.2% lower at $99.76 a barrel as the market balanced demand concerns with impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil.

The Canadian dollar has fallen 3% this year against the safe-haven U.S. dollar but that is much less than all the other G10 currencies.

Faced with runaway inflation, Canada's central bank has taken the rare step of providing guidance on the path of interest rates, as it aims to keep expectations anchored while it unwinds stimulus in an overheating economy.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle is due to speak on Thursday on the topic of commodities, growth and inflation, which could offer further clues on the outlook for rates.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 3.7 basis points to 2.985%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level in 11 years at 3.173%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
