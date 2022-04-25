Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar hits 6-week low on global economic uncertainty

04/25/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly six weeks against the greenback on Monday as concern that COVID-19 lockdowns in China would weigh on the global economy offset the Bank of Canada's hawkish stance.

Wall Street extended a sharp selloff from last week and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled as Shanghai's lockdown dragged into a fourth week and investors braced for potentially aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.5% lower at $98.54 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies.

"The realization that central banks are committed to taming inflation has the market concerned about slowing growth," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to tighten sharply over the coming months. The central bank will likely consider another half-percentage-point rate increase at its next policy decision, Governor Tiff Macklem said, though he did not rule out an even larger move.

"Macklem faces the toughest test of any major central banker because the air is coming out of the Canadian housing market," Button said.

Last week, data showed that Canada's average home price fell 2.5% in March from February and sales dropped 5.4%, while a preliminary estimate on Monday showed that Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.3% in March from February.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2725 to the greenback, or 78.59 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since March 16 at 1.2777.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 7.7 basis points to 2.796%, after touching last Thursday its highest in nearly 11 years at 2.944%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures hit two week lows on robust supplies
RE
03:38pWhite House expresses concerns on social media after Musk's Twitter deal
RE
03:37pCanadian dollar to stay at core of financial system, not crypto -BoC
RE
03:37pU.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward football coach in prayer case
RE
03:36pUae's e& consolidated net profit aed 2.4 bln in q1 2022, up 3.6%…
RE
03:36pWhite House says request for supplemental Ukraine aid likely to be longer-term package
RE
03:34pElon Musk taking Twitter private in $44 billion deal
RE
03:34pIMF says staff, Kenya reach agreement on loan review, $244 million disbursement
RE
03:33pWhite House calls on Senate to vote on Fed nominees this week
RE
03:26pFears of global slowdown hit global equities, commodity prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk taking Twitter private in $44 billion deal
2Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5Graphic chip price drop raises questions on whether end of shortage is ..

HOT NEWS