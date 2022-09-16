Advanced search
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours

09/16/2022 | 03:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell more than 1% as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3285 per U.S. dollar, or 75.27 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since November 2020 at 1.3307. For the week, the loonie was down 1.9%, its biggest weekly decline since August 2021.

It follows hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Tuesday that spooked financial markets globally and pushed the U.S. dollar sharply higher against a basket of major currencies.

"The dollar is an unstoppable juggernaut right now, with higher-than-expected inflation and an ever-more-hawkish Federal Reserve sucking capital into the United States and inflicting damage on the rest of the world economy," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

Money markets expect the Fed to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point next Wednesday.

The World Bank said on Thursday that the global economy might be inching toward a recession.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be particularly sensitive to the global economic outlook.

In a possible signal that investors expect a recession, the inversion of Canada's yield curve grew larger.

The 10-year yield fell 68 basis points below the 2-year yield after the latter touched its highest intraday level since December 2007 at 3.870%.

Canada's inflation data for August is due next Tuesday, with all eyes on measures of underlying price pressures.

"Market participants, burnt by Tuesday's U.S. (data)surprise ... are bracing themselves for a range of outcomes," Schamotta said.

The cautious mood spilled over to the stock market, with both Wall Street and the Toronto stock market trading lower.

"The markets are in a bit of a risk-off mode," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "The really big fear is that we're going to start to see some earnings warnings from companies as the economy starts to slow down."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.2% at 19,326.70, including declines for technology, energy and financial shares.

For the week, the index was on track to lose 2.3%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Aniruddha Ghosh and Johann Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Fergal Smith


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.64% 0.89169 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.36% 0.67141 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.10% 1.51595 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.35% 1.1413 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.56% 107.554 Delayed Quote.19.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.04% 0.72634 Delayed Quote.1.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.7524 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.43% 1.32905 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.0006 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012555 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 91.44 Delayed Quote.21.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.79% 0.79543 Delayed Quote.-8.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.57% 0.59887 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.24% 1.32811 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WTI 0.65% 85.255 Delayed Quote.12.28%
