Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar hits one-week low amid Fed angst

09/14/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against the greenback on Wednesday as domestic data showed a drop in factory sales, and after a sharp decline for the currency in the prior day when hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation spooked investors.

World stocks were stuck in a sea of red as markets braced for an even more aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

Money markets are betting that the Fed and the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates to 4% or higher over the coming months. The move to price in additional tightening in Canada comes despite signs the economy is slowing in the second half of the year.

Canadian factory sales fell 0.9% in July from June, the third straight monthly decline, mainly due to decreases in primary metal industries and petroleum and coal products, data from Statistics showed.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.1% at 1.3175 to the greenback, or 75.90 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since last Wednesday at 1.3206.

Helping to cap the loonie's decline, the price of oil rose 1.3% to $88.42 a barrel, helped by expectations of widespread switching from gas to oil. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve.

The 2-year touched its highest since December 2007 at 3.816% before dipping to 3.766%, up 4.9 basis points on the day. The 10-year was up 1.7 basis points at 3.213%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.04% 0.88714 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.07% 0.6734 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.59% 1.52321 Delayed Quote.-11.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.57% 1.15641 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.11% 108.453 Delayed Quote.20.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.07% 0.72997 Delayed Quote.1.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.7586 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.14% 1.31579 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 0.99892 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.012595 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.70% 94.96 Delayed Quote.20.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.11% 0.79095 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.60042 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.02% 1.317 Delayed Quote.2.75%
WTI 1.92% 89.23 Delayed Quote.16.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aFRENCH ENERGY MINISTER : Arenh rules forcing edf to sell cheap nu…
RE
10:08aNew Hampshire Republicans pick far-right candidate to challenge U.S. Senator Hassan
RE
10:06aEU executive to recommend suspending funds for Hungary over graft woes - sources
RE
10:05aCZECH FINANCE MINISTER : Windfall tax plan to include bank sector…
RE
10:03aIndia's August trade deficit widened to $27.98 billion - trade ministry
RE
10:00aU.s. securities and exchange commission (sec) unveils draft rule…
RE
10:00aSec says trades in which one counterparty is a central bank, sov…
RE
10:00aSec says new rules would apply to all treasury trades between a…
RE
10:00aSec says new rules would also apply to all clearing members' rep…
RE
10:00aSec proposal would also change client clearing rules, requiring…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2ITM Power : Final Results
3Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges
4UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflat..
5Analyst recommendations: Match Group, Nikola, Oracle, Starbucks, Target..

HOT NEWS