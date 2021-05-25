Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback falls

05/25/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showed a likely drop in manufacturing sales in April, with the currency remaining capped by last week's 6-year high.

The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2060 to the greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. Last Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by higher commodity prices this year and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance.

Still, the current loss of momentum for the loonie could be temporary.

"We continue to target a deeper push below 1.20 in the coming months," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

"There appears to be little concern at the central bank about the CAD and the message is clear that the central bank will keep policy settings aligned with the economy as it works toward its goals," the strategists said.

Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, giving back some of the previous month's increase, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed.

The U.S. dollar hit 4-1/2 month lows against a basket of peers as markets seemed to accept U.S. Federal Reserve arguments that monetary policy should stay easy because inflationary forces are broadly weak.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2 cents higher at $66.07 a barrel, supported by rising demand from the approach of the Northern Hemisphere's summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve. The 10-year hit its lowest since May 7 at 1.478% before edging up to 1.480%, down 6.3 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.11% 0.93507 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.06% 1.70681 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.21% 90.139 Delayed Quote.11.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.29% 0.74216 Delayed Quote.7.04%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.39% 1.47753 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 68.46 Delayed Quote.28.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.29% 0.87176 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.10% 1.2061 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
WTI -0.15% 65.896 Delayed Quote.32.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57pSweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House
RE
03:54pDollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention
RE
03:43pU.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating, offers assistance
RE
03:41pCorn sinks to one-month low on good U.S. weather, technical selling
RE
03:37pOil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
RE
03:36pExclusive-BlackRock backs 3 dissidents to shake up Exxon board -sources
RE
03:36pOil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
RE
03:35pImf says agreement subject to approval by executive board after which egypt will receive about $1.16 billion
RE
03:34pImf says agreement subject to approval by executive board after which egypt will receive about $1.16 billion - statement
RE
03:34pImf says mission reached staff-level agreement with egypt for completion of final review of country’s stand-by arrangement - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar slide continues, yuan rally gets attention
2Oil edges up as rising demand faces Iran supply worries
3FLATEXDEGIRO AG : PRESS RELEASE : flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transac..
4Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : At Epic v Apple's closing, judge probes implications of upending Apple's App Store

HOT NEWS