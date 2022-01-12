Log in
Canadian dollar notches 8-week high as U.S. CPI meets estimates

01/12/2022 | 09:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: New Canadian five and 10 dollar bills, made of polymer, are displayed with the previously released 20, 50 and 100 dollar notes in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors took in stride data showing U.S. inflation rose strongly in December.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2518 to the greenback, or 79.88 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Nov. 16 at 1.2513.

U.S. stock index futures extended gains and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

It follows gains for Wall Street on Tuesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to recent gains on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude prices were up nearly 1% at $82.01 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar broke the neckline of a head-and-shoulders trend reversal pattern at about 1.2600, which was seen by some traders as a bullish signal for the currency.

Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, is planning to force adults refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinated to pay a "health contribution" in a move likely to spur a debate about individual rights and social responsibility.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.696%. On Monday, it touched its highest level in more than six weeks at 1.753%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.20% 0.90858 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.67% 0.7257 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.05% 1.71351 Delayed Quote.0.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.38% 1.36869 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.22% 91.929 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.01% 0.73435 Delayed Quote.1.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.45% 0.7981 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.05% 1.42862 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.37% 1.14118 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.01353 Delayed Quote.0.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 84.1 Delayed Quote.3.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.13% 0.85385 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.56% 0.68205 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
S&P 500 0.92% 4713.07 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
STRIDE, INC. 0.73% 31.79 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.45% 1.25196 Delayed Quote.0.25%
WTI 0.81% 81.8 Delayed Quote.4.24%
