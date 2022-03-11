Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers on jobs surge

03/11/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of U.S. and Canada Dollar notes

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed a blockbuster jobs gain in February, helping to underpin expectations for another Bank of Canada interest rate hike next month.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.2% to 1.2740 per greenback, or 78.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2695 to 1.2794.

It was the only G10 currency to gain ground against the U.S. dollar. For the week, the loonie was down 0.1%.

"Today's move is predicated by the employment report which was very robust," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "It keeps the Bank of Canada still very much on a tightening path."

Canada added 336,600 jobs in February, more than double the 160,000 analysts had forecast, while the unemployment rate dropped below its pre-pandemic level for the first time as businesses reopened from strict Omicron restrictions.

Investors expect the BoC to raise interest rates for a second time at the April 13 policy announcement after it hiked last week for the first time in three years.

Chances that the BoC would move by 50 basis points rather than the usual increment of 25 basis points rose to 45% from 37% before the jobs report, money market data showed.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on continued concerns about supply disruptions for Russian oil. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.1% higher at $109.33 a barrel.

Canada is studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, the country's natural resources minister said on Thursday.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year touched its highest since January 2019 at 2.006% before dipping to 1.997%, up 6.1 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -1.14% 0.92882 Delayed Quote.2.17%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.62% 1.66106 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.04% 92.012 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.65% 0.73317 Delayed Quote.0.32%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -1.00% 1.39082 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.04% 112.48 Delayed Quote.44.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -1.16% 0.86628 Delayed Quote.1.27%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.61% 582.5933 Delayed Quote.37.74%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.12% 1.27421 Delayed Quote.1.30%
WTI 1.72% 109.34 Delayed Quote.46.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pLIVESTOCK-CME Group cattle, hogs rise as grain markets stabilize
RE
04:22pWall Street slumps in broad swoon to end bumpy week
RE
04:21pKharkiv nuclear facility safe but war poses big risks, says institute director
RE
04:18pRussian rouble drops a further 8% this week in Moscow
RE
04:15pCanadian dollar outperforms G10 peers on jobs surge
RE
04:11pU.S. imposes new North Korea-related sanctions after missile launches
RE
04:07pExclusive-Pentagon revives team to speed arms to Ukraine and allies - sources
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 2.88%, the dow lost 2.0…
RE
03:58pSpeculators' net long bets on U.S. dollar edge higher -CFTC, Reuters
RE
03:49pDual registration of Russian-leased aircraft at odds with key aviation principles -U.N.
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall Street slumps in broad swoon to end bumpy week
3World shares drop on Ukraine conflict, looming U.S. rate hikes
4China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
5Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves

HOT NEWS