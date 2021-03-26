Log in
Canadian dollar pares weekly decline as oil rallies

03/26/2021 | 09:49am EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil and equity markets globally rose, but the currency was on track to lose ground for the second straight week.

World shares climbed as hopes for economic recovery and the week's easing of global bond yields helped lift the mood.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.1% at $59.8 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2572 to the greenback, or 79.54 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of 1.2565 to 1.2612, having touched on Thursday its weakest level in two weeks at 1.2628. For the week, it was on course to decline 0.6% as the U.S. dollar broadly climbed.

The Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday its budget deficit would narrow in fiscal 2021-22 as its economy rebounds from COVID-19, and return to balance in 2027-2028 ahead of its neighbor Ontario.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3 basis points at 1.501%. Still, it has pulled back from a 14-month high last week at 1.677%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.16% 0.9584 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.05% 1.73342 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.86% 87.36 Delayed Quote.6.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.46% 0.74884 Delayed Quote.7.12%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.21% 1.48091 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.16% 64.14 Delayed Quote.24.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.05% 0.87813 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
SUEZ -0.30% 18.125 Real-time Quote.12.11%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.24% 1.25689 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
WTI 3.21% 60.78 Delayed Quote.25.77%
