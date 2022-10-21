Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as bond yields climb

10/21/2022 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as Treasury yields continued to climb, while a preliminary domestic estimate showed that retail sales fell in September after rebounding more than expected in August.

The U.S. 10-year yield rose to a fresh multi-year high, with markets seeing no let-up in monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the U.S. dollar to jump against a basket of major currencies.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.2% at 1.3790 to the greenback, or 72.52 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3752 to 1.3854.

For the week, it was on track to advance 0.7% as hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data bolstered bets for another hefty interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

Canadian retail sales grew by 0.7% in August from July, beating estimates for a 0.2% increase, helped by higher sales at food and beverage stores, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Flash estimates showed retail sales falling by 0.5% in September and wholesale trade dipping 0.2%.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil prices were up 0.9% at $85.23 a barrel on hopes of higher Chinese demand and output cuts by OPEC and its allies. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve. The 10-year touched its highest since November 2008 at 3.779% before dipping to 3.726%, up 4.4 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.33% 0.86729 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.62% 1.53669 Delayed Quote.-9.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.20% 110.293 Delayed Quote.19.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.58% 0.73287 Delayed Quote.1.12%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.20% 1.34473 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.00% 93.26 Delayed Quote.18.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.36% 0.7835 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.59% 465.3073 Real-time Quote.12.99%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.51% 1.37062 Delayed Quote.9.02%
WTI 0.68% 85.143 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Latest news "Economy"
10:15aIndia's Reliance second-quarter profit hit by weak refining margins
RE
10:15aTwo children found dead on migrant boat off Italy - coastguard
RE
10:06aIndia's SBI raises retail term deposit rates by up to 80 bps
RE
10:02aJapanese wine drinkers feel squeezed by weak yen
RE
10:01aUkrainian minister: Russia could halt gas transit but no sign of it doing so
RE
10:00aU.S., Russian defense chiefs speak amid Ukraine war -Pentagon
RE
09:59aIMF concludes mission on Ukraine, urges authorities to avoid eroding tax revenues
RE
09:57aUkrainian minister sees no progress on deal for occupied nuclear plant
RE
09:52aExclusive-At least half Ukraine's thermal power capacity hit by Russian attacks - minister
RE
09:49aGermany's Scholz confirms visit to China in November with business delegation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
3Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
4Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut
5Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap

HOT NEWS