Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar posts 6-week high as focus shifts to Fed decision

04/26/2021 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly six weeks against the greenback on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining its dovish stance at a policy meeting this week.

Most analysts expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to say on Wednesday that talk of withdrawing monetary easing is premature, which could put downward pressure on Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar.

In contrast, the Bank of Canada last week signaled it could start hiking interest rates next year and cut the pace of bond purchases.

Investors in Canada are shunning interest-rate sensitive stocks, seeking inflation protection and betting on a steeper yield curve as the Bank of Canada leads global central banks in shifting to a more hawkish stance.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2439 to the greenback, or 80.39 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since March 18 at 1.2432.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in seven weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

As of April 20, net long positions had increased to 13,246 contracts from 2,406 in the prior week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will dent fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer. U.S. crude prices were down 1.9% at $60.95 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve. The 10-year was up nearly one basis point at 1.526%.

Canadian retail sales data for February is due on Wednesday, while GDP data for the same month is due on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Ken Ferris)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.96805 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.62% 0.7791 Delayed Quote.0.14%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.35% 1.72561 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.38881 Delayed Quote.1.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.65% 86.936 Delayed Quote.6.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.73% 0.73702 Delayed Quote.5.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.53% 0.80463 Delayed Quote.2.01%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.70% 1.49941 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.2067 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013358 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.14% 65.1 Delayed Quote.27.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.17% 0.89652 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.7214 Delayed Quote.0.25%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.49% 1.24249 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
WTI -1.08% 61.25 Delayed Quote.28.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aExxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes
RE
09:45aCanadian dollar posts 6-week high as focus shifts to Fed decision
RE
09:44aTSX opens higher as tech stocks boost
RE
09:43aOil falls on India's COVID surge, supply increase
RE
09:43aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK  : Auction result Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany
PU
09:42aSuez Canal hopes for deal on cargo ship, still detained since blocking waterway
RE
09:41aWall Street edges higher at open ahead of big tech earnings
RE
09:41aEU weighs making transport, building sectors pay for CO2 emissions
RE
09:39aBritish Airways CEO says 'great opportunity' for UK-U.S. travel
RE
09:37aWall Street edges higher at open ahead of big tech earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4Stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of Fed meeting
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ