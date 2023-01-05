Advanced search
Canadian dollar pulls back from 1-month high amid Fed jitters

01/05/2023 | 09:29am EST
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back from a one-month high, as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and data showed Canada's trade balance swinging to a deficit.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.3540 to the greenback, or 73.86 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 5 at 1.3467.

U.S. stock index futures fell and the U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies after a greater-than-expected rise in U.S. private employment dented optimism that the Fed would dial back its hawkish stance.

U.S. and Canadian employment reports, due on Friday, could offer further clues on the outlook for interest rates. Economists expect Canada to add 8,000 jobs in December.

Money markets see a roughly 60% chance that the BoC would hike rates by 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Jan. 25.

Canada posted a trade deficit of C$41 million ($30.3 million) in November after a revised surplus of C$130 million in October, data from Statistics Canada showed.

A decline in energy products contributed to a drop in exports, while imports also fell.

The price of oil was up 0.4% at $73.14 a barrel, after sharp declines over the previous two days.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.4 basis points to 3.187%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.41% 0.91678 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.79% 0.67732 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRENT OIL 0.38% 78.26 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.79% 1.61297 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.15% 1.19166 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.62% 98.678 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.11% 0.68989 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.35% 0.73886 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.12% 1.42856 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.05535 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012112 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.35% 0.84434 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.71% 0.62378 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.37% 1.35364 Delayed Quote.1.00%
WTI 0.17% 73.377 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
