Canadian dollar rebounds from 6-day low as Wall Street rallies

03/15/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly one week, as gains for equity markets offset further pull-back in oil prices.

The loonie was up 0.3% at 1.2785 to the greenback, or 78.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since March 9 at 1.2871.

"You have so many conflicting signals for a currency like CAD between oil, equities, U.S. yields - all pulling this way and that," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo. "Today, it seems like equity markets are a little bit more in control."

Wall Street's main indexes climbed as oil prices fell and data showed a softer-than-expected rise in producer prices, with investors remaining focused on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled to its lowest levels in almost three weeks as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns.

U.S. crude prices settled 6.4% lower at $96.44 a barrel. Earlier this month, oil touched its highest since 2008 at $130.50 as Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Canadian housing starts rose 8% in February compared with the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed.

Separate data showed that Canadian home prices surged to an all-time high in February and that factory sales increased by 0.6% in January.

On a more cautious note, thousands of workers at Canada's second-biggest railway have threatened to strike this week, potentially disrupting the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest since December 2018 at 2.176% before dipping to 2.173%, up nearly one basis point on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Alistair Bell)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.46% 0.91871 Delayed Quote.1.38%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.19% 1.6649 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.46% 92.613 Delayed Quote.1.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.76% 0.73747 Delayed Quote.1.72%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.36% 1.39784 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.02% 98.97 Delayed Quote.36.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.14% 0.86409 Delayed Quote.0.39%
S&P 500 2.13% 4263.1 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.41% 1.2768 Delayed Quote.0.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -12.41% 105.5 Delayed Quote.77.39%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.50% 50.15 Delayed Quote.3.92%
WTI -5.50% 95.75 Delayed Quote.42.12%
