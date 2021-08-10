Log in
Canadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies

08/10/2021 | 10:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a rebound in oil prices offset broader gains for the greenback, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data for clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2566 to the greenback, or 79.58 U.S. cents, with the currency rebounding after it earlier touched its weakest level since July 28 at 1.2589.

The loonie has oscillated this week around its 200-day moving average, which is 1.2571.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.2% at $67.26 a barrel, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rising demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 cases in Asian countries.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation numbers on Wednesday for further indications of when the Fed may start to withdraw its stimulus for the economy.

Talk that the U.S. central bank would taper its bond purchases earlier than previously expected has been amped up by last Friday's strong U.S. jobs data.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.248%. Earlier in the day, it touched its highest level since July 16 at 1.268%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.05% 0.92154 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.27% 0.73523 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.25% 1.73696 Delayed Quote.0.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.38575 Delayed Quote.1.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.56% 88.19 Delayed Quote.8.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.50% 0.73577 Delayed Quote.4.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.79759 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.49% 1.46872 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.17173 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013438 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.25% 70.98 Delayed Quote.34.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.15% 0.87802 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.70049 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.33% 1.25341 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
WTI 2.55% 68.69 Delayed Quote.39.40%
