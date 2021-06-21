Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar recovers from 8-week low as oil climbs

06/21/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as stock markets steadied and oil prices rose, with the currency clawing back some its decline from last week when the Federal Reserve turned more hawkish.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2395 to the greenback, or 80.68 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2486. It fell 2.4% last week, its biggest decline since March last year.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil and copper, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Last Wednesday, guidance from the U.S. central bank showed it could raise interest rates in 2023, sooner than its previous forecast of 2024.

Copper hit its lowest level since mid-April after moves by China to rein in commodities price rallies and the Fed's hawkish signal, but global shares recovered from a four-week low and U.S. crude prices were up 0.5% to $71.99 a barrel.

With fiscal spending booming and households flush with cash, investors are betting that the Bank of Canada's next tightening cycle, expected to begin in 2022, will result in interest rates climbing above the previous peak for the first time in decades.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 4.6 basis points at 1.410%.

The gap between 2- and 10-year rates widened by 4.2 basis points to 95.6 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond, after hitting on Friday the smallest spread in four months.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.52% 0.80776 Delayed Quote.2.09%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.18% 1.47508 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.013481 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.53% 0.69864 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.59% 1.23779 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aDollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps
RE
10:14aU.S. Supreme Court tosses class action ruling against Goldman Sachs
RE
10:13aCanadian dollar recovers from 8-week low as oil climbs
RE
10:11aU.s. supreme court in favor of college athletes in their challenge to ncaa limits on education-related compensation
RE
10:10aBullard says part of debate is on what does it mean to have inflation above 2% for some time
RE
10:09aBullard says the debate is where does monetary policy have to be to get the gentle glide back to 2% inflation
RE
10:09aBullard says he has inflation coming down to 2.4% in 2022
RE
10:08aBullard says the question is how quickly will that dissipate
RE
10:08aMorrisons leaps after $7.6 billion private equity offer rejected
RE
10:08aBullard says there doesn't seem to be much doubt about inflation being above target in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
3Stocks clamber up from 4-week lows, dollar eases from 10-week high
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS