Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar rises as selloff in U.S. bonds ebbs

01/20/2022 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday as U.S. bond yields stabilized and Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said it would soon ease restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2472 to the greenback, or 80.18 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2454 to 1.2516.

Among G10 currencies, only the Australian dollar notched a bigger gain. Both Canada and Australia are major producers of commodities.

"Interest rate differentials are tilting against the (U.S.)dollar, lifting the appeal of currencies leveraged to rest-of-world growth," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

U.S. Treasury yields have pulled back from 2-year highs as data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week.

Ontario has blunted transmission of the Omicron variant and it will gradually ease restrictions on businesses from end-January, Premier Doug Ford said.

Despite the prospect of slower economic growth due to restrictions, investors have raised bets that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates on Jan. 26. It would be the first hike since October 2018.

Data from payroll services provider ADP showed that Canada added 19,200 jobs in December, the fifth straight month of gains

Canadian retail sales data, due on Friday, could offer more clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.1% lower at $86.90 a barrel as U.S. crude inventories rose for the first time in eight weeks and investors took profits after a recent rally.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year eased 2.4 basis points to 1.857%, after touching on Wednesday its highest intraday level since March 2019 at 1.905%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.90335 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 82.601 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.46% 1.06926 Delayed Quote.0.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.46% 0.66371 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.7237 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.25% 1.88065 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.20% 1.69909 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.06% 1.107199 Delayed Quote.2.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 91.43 Delayed Quote.0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.40% 0.73467 Delayed Quote.1.69%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.51% 1.56368 Delayed Quote.0.69%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.47% 1.41268 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.33% 0.018576 Delayed Quote.0.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 87.82 Delayed Quote.13.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.37% 0.84475 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.28% 1.381769 Delayed Quote.1.04%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.22% 1.24831 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
WTI 0.08% 85.091 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pCanadian dollar rises as selloff in U.S. bonds ebbs
RE
03:26pWall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up
RE
03:25pU.S. House Speaker Pelosi says banning member stock trades possible
RE
03:19pRefile-u.s. stock indexes lose ground, nasdaq turns negative…
RE
03:19pS&p 500 turns red, last down 0.04% (adds % sign, remov…
RE
03:18pDollar reverses losses, shows modest gain following 10-year TIPS auction
RE
03:17pCanada's Ontario to start lifting COVID-related curbs, Quebec more cautious
RE
03:17pSudanese judges, U.S. denounce protest crackdowns
RE
03:15pCrude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant
RE
03:15pS&p 500 turns red, last down 0.043…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS