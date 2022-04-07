Canadian dollar seen higher if BoC front-loads rate hikes

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=CAD=
poll data
TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - REUTERS POLL-CANADIAN DOLLAR TO
STRENGTHEN SLIGHTLY TO 1.25/USD IN THREE MONTHS, MATCHING
MARCH'S FORECAST
REUTERS POLL-CANADIAN DOLLAR SEEN UP 2% AT 1.23/USD IN ONE YEAR
Canada's dollar will strengthen over the coming year as the Bank
of Canada potentially hikes interest rates aggressively but
gains could be capped by the economy's dependence on the housing
market, a Reuters poll showed.
The median forecast in the poll was for the Canadian dollar
to edge 0.4% higher to 1.25 per U.S. dollar, or 80 U.S.
cents, in three months' time, matching last month's forecast. It
was then expected to climb to 1.23 in a year's time.
Should Russia-Ukraine tensions ease over the next few months
"there will be both a reason for a bit more of a risk-on trade,
which would be beneficial to the Canadian dollar, but also some
help from the Bank of Canada, in so far as it front-loads rate
hikes," said Royce Mendes, director & head of macro strategy at
Desjardins.
Canada's central bank is expected to raise its overnight
interest rate by half a percentage point at its next policy
meeting on April 13, according to a majority of economists
polled by Reuters, who also sharply raised their inflation
forecasts for this year.
The BoC has not raised rates by that magnitude since May
2000. Last month, the central bank moved by the
quarter-percentage-point increment it usually favors as it hiked
for the first time since October 2018.
With the Ukraine crisis driving demand for the safe-haven
U.S. dollar, the loonie has not benefited as much as it normally
does from surging oil prices. But that could change.
"I think there is still scope for a boost as investors
digest some of the positive impact those higher commodity prices
are having on the Canadian economy," said Stephen Brown, senior
Canada economist at Capital Economics.
Canada is a major producer of energy products, helping to
drive exports to a record high in February. Economists
anticipate more gains for exports ahead.
But another key part of the economy, the housing market, has
started to lose some momentum.
That could be an early sign there are limitations on how
high the Bank of Canada will be prepared to lift rates in the
current tightening cycle, at least compared to the Federal
Reserve.
"The recovery in Canada has been so much more dependent
(than the United States) on residential investment and house
prices more generally and obviously those are more sensitive to
interest rate hikes," Brown said.
(For other stories from the April Reuters foreign exchange
poll:)
(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Polling by Anant Chandak and
Indradip Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)