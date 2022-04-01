Log in
Canadian dollar set for weekly decline as oil falls

04/01/2022 | 10:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar barely moved against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, putting it on track for a small weekly decline as oil prices fell and data showing a solid pace of U.S. jobs growth helped underpin the greenback.

The loonie was nearly unchanged at 1.2494 to the greenback, or 80.04 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2481 to 1.2526.

For the week, it was on track to decline 0.2%, after touching on Wednesday its strongest intraday level in nearly five months at 1.2427.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 0.8% at $99.50 a barrel, extending this week's sharp decline ahead of a meeting of International Energy Agency member nations set to discuss a release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as data showed the United States added 431,000 jobs last month and wages re-accelerated, positioning the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points in May.

A 50 basis point move is also a possibility for the Bank of Canada at its next policy decision on April 13. Money markets see a 70% chance of a hike of that magnitude, which hasn't been pushed through since May 2000.

Meanwhile, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has been appointed the new chair of the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

Canadian government bond yields tracked a move higher in U.S. Treasury yields, with the 10-year up 6.7 basis points at 2.468%.

The 5-year yield climbed 3.7 basis points above the 10-year, with that part of the curve inverting for the first time since March 2020. Curve inversions are sometimes seen as a signal of slower economic growth ahead.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
