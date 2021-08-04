Canadian dollar steadies as greenback broadly slides

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2534 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.78 U.S. cents, breaking a string of declines since Friday. The currency traded in a range of 1.2515 to 1.2551.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 2.3% at $68.92 a barrel as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in top consuming countries outweighed Mideast geopolitical tensions and a fall in U.S. inventories.

But the U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies as investors awaited U.S. employment data for July on Friday that could provide clues to the pace of monetary tightening in the world's biggest economy.

Canada's July employment report is also due on Friday.

On Wednesday, data from Statistics Canada showed that the value of Canadian building permits rose by 6.9% in June from May. In May, permits fell 12.9%.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 3.5 basis points to 1.082%, its lowest level since Feb. 16.

