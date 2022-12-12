Advanced search
Canadian dollar steadies as investors weigh peak rate outlook

12/12/2022 | 03:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, holding near a multi-week low, as investors awaited possible clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook and then a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later this week.

The BoC has said it will study the most recent economic data to gauge whether to raise its benchmark rate further after lifting it last Wednesday to 4.25%, the highest in nearly 15 years.

Money markets see a roughly 40% chance that the central bank would hike by 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Jan. 25.

Governor Tiff Macklem's prepared remarks are due for release at 3:25 p.m. ET (2025 GMT).

"The market wants to ascertain have we hit peak rates," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"Whether the markets have enough juice in them to make a directional play this side of the U.S. CPI number and the FOMC then on Wednesday would be interesting."

U.S. consumer price data for November lands on Tuesday, while the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is widely expected to deliver a rate hike of 50 basis points.

The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at 1.3655 to the greenback, or 73.23 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3633 to 1.3683. Last Wednesday, the currency touched its weakest in nearly five weeks at 1.3699.

Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in eight weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 3% higher at $73.17 a barrel, clawing back some recent declines.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.2 basis points at 2.914.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Andrea Ricci)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.70% 0.91929 Delayed Quote.1.09%
BRENT OIL 1.62% 78.25 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.03% 1.67142 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.96% 101.053 Delayed Quote.9.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.39% 0.68727 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.73363 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.12% 1.43512 Delayed Quote.0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.36% 0.86967 Delayed Quote.1.25%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.21% 1.3628 Delayed Quote.8.00%
WTI 2.07% 73.433 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
