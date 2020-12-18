Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian dollar weekly win streak ends as profit-taking kicks in

12/18/2020 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar weakened to an eight-day low against the greenback as investors weighed prospects of U.S. coronavirus relief and domestic data showed fading retail sales momentum, with traders booking some profit in the currency after a recent run higher.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2789 to the greenback, or 78.19 U.S. cents, having hit its weakest intraday level since Dec. 10 at 1.2798.

On Tuesday, the loonie notched a 2-1/2-year high at 1.2684. The currency's subsequent pullback left it down 0.1% for the week, its first decline in five weeks.

The Canadian dollar's rally "is running out of puff here a little bit," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. "It seems to me as if we are seeing a bit of year-end profit taking."

The U.S. dollar consolidated losses after a week of declines that pushed it to its lowest in 2-1/2 years, while Wall Street retreated from record highs as a coronavirus relief package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which settled 1.5% higher at $49.10 a barrel as investors focused on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and looked past rising case numbers and tighter lockdowns in Europe.

Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% in October, surpassing estimates for a 0.2% increase, data from Statistics Canada showed. It was the sixth straight monthly gain, but a flash estimate showed that sales in November were relatively unchanged.

"Momentum in Canadian retail sales proved resilient in October, but that strength seems to have faded in November," Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year nearly unchanged at 0.741%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.20% 52.1 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pTREASURIES-Yield curve steepest in three years as market awaits COVID-19 stimulus
RE
03:34pCovid Aid Talks Pivot to Fed Powers -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:32pCoinbase picks Goldman Sachs to lead listing plans -source
RE
03:31pU S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE : International Trio Indicted in Austin for Illegal Exports to Russia
PU
03:28pECB raps Italy over cashback plan, says it should have been consulted
RE
03:25pBroad attack by hackers sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
RE
03:25pFed's Clarida says current policy 'exactly where we want it'
RE
03:25pFed's clarida says we probably will get a synchronized recovery globally, but with some differences
RE
03:24pWall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
RE
03:24pFed's clarida says policy will remain accommodative longer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
4S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
5ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ