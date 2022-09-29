Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian economy surprises with 0.1% growth in July, August seen flat

09/29/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Canadian flag flutters in the wind in Quebec City

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity edged up a surprise 0.1% in July, driven by strong oil sand production, while gross domestic product was most likely flat in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would fall 0.1% in July from June. Statistics Canada said growth in goods-producing industries more than offset the first decline in services-producing industries since January.

Oil sands extraction jumped 5.1% in July on higher output, partially offsetting two months of declines. Canada's agricultural sector also helped drive economic growth, with crop production up 7.2%, mainly on volumes of wheat and other grains.

Demand for Canadian wheat has increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation, helping push up export volumes.

The retail trade sector contracted sharply in July, falling to its lowest level since December 2021, led down by a 7.1% decline in output at gasoline stations, Statscan said.

Still, the decline in retail trade most likely reversed in August, Statscan noted in its flash estimate.

Accommodation and food services also contracted in July, again the first decline since January, driven by less activity at bars and restaurants.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.3695 to the greenback, or 73.02 U.S. cents, giving back much of its previous day's gains.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, additional reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Julie Gordon


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.88603 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.98% 1.49147 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.37% 105.553 Delayed Quote.15.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.06% 0.71789 Delayed Quote.0.12%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.39% 1.32819 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.07% 89.92 Delayed Quote.9.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.26% 0.77679 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.58% 1.37101 Delayed Quote.8.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 58.033 Delayed Quote.-22.40%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.67% 903.5 End-of-day quote.17.19%
WTI 1.04% 82.624 Delayed Quote.8.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:12aNord Stream 1 likely to stop leaking gas on Monday, operator says
RE
09:09aParaguay says 'excellent' Taiwan ties not conditional on new investment
RE
09:08aCanadian economy surprises with 0.1% growth in July, August seen flat
RE
09:06aU.S. to prioritize Pacific islands in contest with China
RE
09:05aSpain will tax big fortunes of at least three million euro in assets, minister says
RE
09:02aIndia's current account deficit widens in April-June; seen worsening
RE
09:02aCanada GDP Edged Up 0.1% in July
DJ
09:02aU.S. Jobless Claims Down 16K to 193K in Sept. 24 Week
DJ
08:58aAbout 239,000 still without power in Puerto Rico days after Fiona
RE
08:57aRouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
4Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022
5Qalaa E : Holdings 2Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results

HOT NEWS